Tennessee softball head coach Karen Weekly named SEC Coach of the Year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee softball head coach Karen Weekly has been named SEC Coach of the Year.
This is the third time Weekly received the honors.
Weekly led the Lady Vols to a 41-8 record in the regular season and is ranked No. 4 by D1 Softball. The Lady Vols' 19-5 record in conference play is their highest win total since 2012.
UT claimed the SEC regular season championship for the first time since 2007 under her leadership this season. As a result, they are the top-seeded team in the SEC Tournament.
Tennessee pitcher Kelyn Pickens was named SEC Freshman of the Year. Four Tennessee players made the All-SEC first team: Kiki Milloy, Ashley Rogers, Mckenna Gibson and Zaida Puniwere. Pickens made the All-SEC second team.