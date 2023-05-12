Tennessee softball head coach Karen Weekly named SEC Coach of the Year

Weekly led the Lady Vols to the SEC regular season championship this season.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee softball head coach Karen Weekly has been named SEC Coach of the Year.

This is the third time Weekly received the honors.

Weekly led the Lady Vols to a 41-8 record in the regular season and is ranked No. 4 by D1 Softball. The Lady Vols' 19-5 record in conference play is their highest win total since 2012.

UT claimed the SEC regular season championship for the first time since 2007 under her leadership this season. As a result, they are the top-seeded team in the SEC Tournament.