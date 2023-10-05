Tennessee softball looks to claim first SEC Tournament title since 2011

The Lady Vols claimed the SEC regular season championship and will be the top seed in the conference tournament.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Tennessee softball looks to win its first SEC Tournament title beginning on Thursday in Fayetteville.

The Lady Vols are the top-ranked team in the tournament after claiming their first SEC regular season championship since 2007 last weekend after sweeping South Carolina.

UT finished 19-5 in conference play this season. It's the most wins they've claimed in the SEC since 2012. They only lost one series in conference play to Arkansas, who is the four seed in the tournament.

Other than the 2011 season, Tennessee has only won one other SEC Tournament championship. That was in 2006.

The Lady Vols' strength is their pitching. As a team, their earned run average of 1.46 is fourth in the nation and leads the SEC. Ace pitcher Ashley Rogers has a .76 ERA, which ranks third in the nation and first in the SEC.

UT ranks fourth in the conference in batting average at .299. The team is tied for second in the SEC with 63 home runs.

Tennessee will play the winner of No. 8 Florida vs. No. 9 Kentucky in the quarterfinals at 8 p.m. on Thursday. UT swept both teams in the regular series.

The game will be broadcasted on SEC Network.