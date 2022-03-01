No. 13 Tennessee outlasts Georgia, 75-68

Josiah-Jordan James set a career-high with 22 points. He scored 11 straight at one point in the second half to put Tennessee up double digits.

ATHENS, Ga. — Tennessee men's basketball got all they could handle from Georgia on the road in Athens but pulled it out with a 75-68 win.

The Bulldogs led by as many as 6 points in the first half against the 13th-ranked Vols. They first got up that many when Kario Oquendo threw down a thunderous dunk to make it 24-18 with 6:01 left on the clock.

Georgia, who was 1-15 in SEC play prior to this game, was tied with Tennessee 35-35 at halftime.

The Bulldogs had the lead in the second half up 44-43 with 15:56 left in regulation, but Josiah-Jordan James took this game over for Tennessee. He scored 11 straight points to do it all on an 11-0 run for the Vols.

James finished with a career-high 22 points.

Georgia would not go down easy. they trailed by just four points with 6:05 to go. John Fulkerson hit back-to-back baskets to extend the lead to 68-60 He finished with 12 points.

Tennessee will finish the regular season with a winning record on the road for the first time since the 2018-2019 season.

Kennedy Chandler broke the freshman steal record at Tennessee, which was previously held by LaMarcus Golden. He had four steals in the game to go along with his 16 points.

Tennessee improves to 22-7 on the season and 13-4 in the SEC.