No. 15 Tennessee softball beats No. 6 Florida, 6-0

The Lady Vols jumped out to a lead in the fifth inning after outfield Kiki Milloy robbed the Gators of a home run in the bottom of the fourth.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Tennessee softball took down rival Florida on Friday evening in the first game of a three-game series over in Gainesville.

The 15th-ranked Lady Vols and sixth-ranked Gators were scoreless through four innings. Tennessee centerfielder Kiki Milloy robbed shortstop Skylar Wallace of a home run in the bottom of the fourth inning to keep it that way.

In the top of the fifth inning, designated player McKenna Gibson hit a solo home run to get the Lady Vols up 1-0.

First baseman Ashley Morgan hit a double in the top of the sixth inning to drive home to more runs.

Second baseman Lair Beautae added a run with a single in the top of the seventh inning. Shortstop Ivy Davis brought in two more with a single.