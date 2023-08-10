Tennessee football jumps three spots in the AP Top 25 poll

After their bye week, the Vols moved up in the rankings from No. 22 to No. 19 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 college football poll.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football has jumped three spots from No. 22 to No. 19 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 College Football poll released Sunday afternoon.

The Vols had the week off after picking up their first SEC win of the season in a 41-20 victory against South Carolina.

Tennessee is currently tied with Washington State, and the only other conference teams ranked below the Vols are LSU and Kentucky.

Georgia's 51-13 win over the Wildcats kept the team in that No. 1 spot. The Bulldogs have been ranked number one since the first AP poll was released this season.