Tennessee baseball loses first SEC game of the season, falls to Alabama 6-3

The Vols are no longer undefeated in conference play. The Alabama Crimson Tide's win streak improves to eight consecutive games.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — When it rains, it pours.

After losing just one game this season and riding a 23-game win streak, the No. 1 ranked Tennessee Volunteers have now lost their last two games.

No. 1 Tennessee fell to No. 24 Alabama Friday night in game one, 6-3.

Things started fast for Tennessee. In the bottom of the 1st inning, Drew Gilbert tripled to left-center field and scored Jordan Beck to get the Vols on the board first.

The very next batter, Trey Lipscomb got an RBI. Lipscomb singled to center field and scored Drew Gilbert to give the Vols an early, 2-0 lead.

From there, it was all Alabama.

Freshman right-handed pitcher Chase Burns earned the start for Tennessee again Friday night. Burns struggled early, giving up three home runs in three innings pitched. He gave up four runs, totaled seven hits and struck out four batters.

Alabama's Owen Diodati got things started for the Crimson Tide. At the top of the second inning, Diodati homered to left field to put Alabama within one.

From there, the Crimson Tide would homer on their next two scores as well, including another Diodati home run to start the fourth inning.

The Vols were held scoreless until the bottom of the sixth inning. Joel Ortega homered to left-center field for the Vols, but it just wasn't enough.

Tennessee loses its first SEC game, 6 to 3.

Alabama has now won eight consecutive games.