Tennessee Football defeats Bowling Green, 38-6 in season opener

The Vols faced Bowling Green for just the second time in program history on Thursday night. Tennessee was fueled by the run game, rushing for 326 yards.

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel made his coaching debut at Tennessee on Thursday night.

The Vols dominated Bowling Green, winning 38-6.

Heupel is known for his high-tempo offenses, and that was put on display against the Falcons.

The Vols finished with 471 total yards of offense against the Falcons.

The Vols started fast, scoring on their first two drives of the game, and averaging two minutes and three seconds on each drive.

Starting quarterback Joe Milton got things started for the Vols with a quarterback-keeper on the opening drive of the game. Milton kept it behind center and ran it into the end zone for a four-yard rush.

After the first fifteen minutes of play, Joe Milton was 9-11 with 95 yards passing and 22 yards rushing with one rushing touchdown.

UT had 159 total yards of offense in the first quarter.

Tennessee's defense kept Bowling Green out of the end zone.

The Falcons first points of the game came 9:54 left to play in the first half. Nate Needham kicked a 42-yard field goal for the Falcons.

The Falcons scored on consecutive drives, when Nate Needham kicked a 50-yard field goal with less than two minutes in the game.

Despite a dominate first quarter, the Vols struggled to find offense in the second quarter. Tennessee only had eight total yards of offense.

However, UT brought the momentum in the second half, scoring on the opening drive of the third quarter.

Milton kept it for a one-yard rush to extend Tennessee’s lead, 21-6.

The ground game was key for Tennessee on Thursday night. Four out of five of UT's touchdowns were on the ground.

The lone passing touchdown was a 40 yard touchdown pass from Milton to Cedric Tillman in the fourth quarter.

Running back Tiyon Evans scored the Vols second touchdown of the second half on a 19 yard touchdown run.

The Vols had 328 yards rushing against the Falcons.