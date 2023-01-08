Lady Vols hold off Vanderbilt, 84-71

Jordan Horston became the fourth Lady Vol with 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 400 assists in program history as Tennessee improves to 4-0 in SEC play.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee senior Jordan Horston became the fourth Lady Vol in program history with 1,000 career points, 400 assists and 500 rebounds in UT's victory against Vanderbilt on Sunday as the Lady Vols improved to 4-0 in SEC play.

Tennessee women's basketball got scoring help from nine different players in the 84-71 decision against the Commodores in Nashville, including a career-high 13 points from sophomore forward Karoline Striplin in the win.

Horston posted 13 points, eight rebounds and eight assists as one of three double-digit point producers for the Lady Vols. Rickea Jackson led the Tennessee scoring effort with 23 points. Jackson has been the team's leading scorer in four of the last five games.

Tennessee's second-chance points were key in the win. The Lady Vols posted 20 offensive rebounds and 28 second-chance points.