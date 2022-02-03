Unranked Florida upsets no. 7 Lady Vols, 84-59

Tennessee turned the ball over 18 times, leading to 26 Gators' points.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The unranked Florida Gators upset the seventh-ranked Lady Vols on Thursday, 84-59, in Gainseville.

Tennessee is now 19-3 overall and 8-2 in SEC play.

The Lady Vols played a sloppy first half. After Jordan Horston opened the scoring with a three, Florida went on a 15-2 run. Tennessee turned the ball over seven times in the first quarter, leading to 15 Gators' points.

UT made only four of 13 shots in the second quarter and turned the ball over six times. The Lady Vols trailed 36-29 at halftime.

HALFTIME:



Florida 36

Tennessee 29



Lady Vols playing very non-Lady Vol-like. They turned the ball over 13 times in the first half and shot 4/13 in the second quarter.



Somehow, UT only trails by seven. — David Schiele WBIR (@Deacon_Schiele) February 3, 2022

In the third quarter, Florida outscored Tennessee, 23-12, powered by a 14-2. The Lady Vols never came within 15 points of the lead in the second half.

Alexus Dye was the only Tennessee player to score in double-figures with 10 points. Tess Darby and Rae Burrell scored nine points.

Florida guard Kiara Smith led all scorers with 25 points.

Thursday night's loss is only the fourth to Florida in program history and snaps a six-game winning streak over the Gators. This is also the Lady Vols' first loss in Gainesville since 2009.