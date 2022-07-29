UT Athletics to start digital tickets and parking passes

The tickets can be accessed through a mobile device to improve security, reduce the risk of ticket fraud and make the process more convenient for fans.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — UT Athletics has announced all tickets and parking passes to Tennessee Athletic events, including football, will be digital starting this fall.

The tickets can be accessed through a mobile device to improve security and reduce the risk of ticket fraud, as well as make the process more convenient for fans.

Fans will be able to gain admission into all venues, including Neyland Stadium, via a unique QR code. For quick and easy entry into Tennesse Athletics venues, fans are encouraged to download the Tennessee Athletics app from the App Store (iPhone) and Google Play (Android), UT Athletics said.

Your mobile device is the ticket to gameday. A mobile device is required for venue access on gamedays, but digital tickets and parking passes can be managed via a mobile device or desktop web browser.

Screenshots of tickets will not scan at the gate and will not allow entry.

Printed PDF tickets will no longer be issued or accepted for entry. The only authorized sources for tickets to Tennessee Athletics events are the Tennessee Athletics Ticket Office, the venue box office and Ticketmaster.

According to UT Athletics, there are some useful tips to help expedite entry into all Tennessee Athletics events:

Access tickets and parking passes through the Tennessee Athletics app or an All Vols account manager account at least 48 hours prior to the event.

Prior to arrival on campus, add tickets to your Apple Wallet or Google Pay.

Ensure that your mobile device with your tickets is fully charged before leaving for the venue.

Have your ticket displayed and ready to be scanned before entering the venue.

Reference the seat location on the ticket to access your seat(s).

Turn the screen brightness on your device to its highest level for easier scanning.