VFL Theo Jackson signed by Minnesota Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS — VFL and Tennessee native Theo Jackson is on the move in the midst of his first season in the NFL.

The Minnesota Vikings have signed the defensive back off the Tennessee Titans' practice squad. The Nashville native was drafted by the Titans with the 204th pick in the 2022 draft.

Jackson was cut from the Titans' active roster prior to the start of the 2022 regular season, but signed to the team's practice squad the next day.

He played 56 games in five seasons with the Vols and totaled 190 total tackles, along with three interceptions. Jackson earned a spot on the 2021 Coaches' All-SEC Second Team.