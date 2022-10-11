x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

VFL Theo Jackson signed by Minnesota Vikings

Jackson was signed off of the Titans' practice squad. Tennessee drafted Jackson 204th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Credit: AP
Tennessee defensive back Theo Jackson plays against Pittsburgh during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

MINNEAPOLIS — VFL and Tennessee native Theo Jackson is on the move in the midst of his first season in the NFL.

The Minnesota Vikings have signed the defensive back off the Tennessee Titans' practice squad. The Nashville native was drafted by the Titans with the 204th pick in the 2022 draft.

Jackson was cut from the Titans' active roster prior to the start of the 2022 regular season, but signed to the team's practice squad the next day.

He played 56 games in five seasons with the Vols and totaled 190 total tackles, along with three interceptions. Jackson earned a spot on the 2021 Coaches' All-SEC Second Team.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

2022-23 NHL Season Eastern Conference Predictions

Before You Leave, Check This Out