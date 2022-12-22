x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

WATCH: Vols QB Joe Milton throws an orange 100 yards at practice

With the Orange Bowl coming up for the Vols, the quarterback known as Bazooka Joe launched the fruit very far.
Credit: AP
Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) throws to a receiver during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Martin, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 65-24. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton is known for throwing a football very far.

Throughout his time at Tennessee, his arm strength has been talked about a lot and fans are often amazed at how little of effort he takes to throw a ball far.

In a practice before the Orange Bowl, Milton showed off that arm strength again — this time throwing an orange.

Tennessee Athletics posted a video showing the quarterback launching the fruit 100 yards over the practice field and into a fence where it splattered.

Milton started the final game of the season in place of Hendon Hooker, who suffered a torn ACL in the South Carolina loss.

He will start the Orange Bowl for the Vols against Clemson as the team looks to finish the season 11-2.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

BYU linebacker Keenan Pili commits to Tennessee Vols and Josh Heupel | Transfer Portal

Before You Leave, Check This Out