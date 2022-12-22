WATCH: Vols QB Joe Milton throws an orange 100 yards at practice

With the Orange Bowl coming up for the Vols, the quarterback known as Bazooka Joe launched the fruit very far.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton is known for throwing a football very far.

Throughout his time at Tennessee, his arm strength has been talked about a lot and fans are often amazed at how little of effort he takes to throw a ball far.

In a practice before the Orange Bowl, Milton showed off that arm strength again — this time throwing an orange.

Tennessee Athletics posted a video showing the quarterback launching the fruit 100 yards over the practice field and into a fence where it splattered.

Milton started the final game of the season in place of Hendon Hooker, who suffered a torn ACL in the South Carolina loss.