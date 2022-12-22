WATCH: Vols QB Joe Milton throws an orange 100 yards at practice

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton is known for throwing a football very far.
Throughout his time at Tennessee, his arm strength has been talked about a lot and fans are often amazed at how little of effort he takes to throw a ball far.
In a practice before the Orange Bowl, Milton showed off that arm strength again — this time throwing an orange.
Tennessee Athletics posted a video showing the quarterback launching the fruit 100 yards over the practice field and into a fence where it splattered.
Milton started the final game of the season in place of Hendon Hooker, who suffered a torn ACL in the South Carolina loss.
He will start the Orange Bowl for the Vols against Clemson as the team looks to finish the season 11-2.