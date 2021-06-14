Driver charged, 3 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash on Maynardville Pike at Majors Rd.

Officials said the crash occurred on Maynardville Pike at Majors Road in Knox County at 5:37 p.m.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A driver has been charged after a multi-vehicle crash in Knox County sent three people to the hospital Monday night, officials said.

The area was closed down Monday night, according to Rural Metro Fire.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said that a 2006 Chrysler Pacifica was traveling north on Maynardville Pike while a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado, a 2014 Ford F-150, and a 2015 Honda Accord were traveling south on Maynardville Pike.

A report by THP states that the 2006 Chrysler Pacifica crossed into the southbound travel lanes impacting the 2010 Chevrolet Silverado. The 2014 Ford F-150 and the 2015 Honda Accord then impacted the other two vehicles.

Three people were hospitalized, Rural Metro Fire said.

The driver of the 2006 Chrysler Pacifica was identified as Jerry Unwin, 48, of Maynardville. THP said he was charged with failure to maintain lane, due care, and financial responsibility. Unwin was traveling with a passenger identified as David Shepard, 41, of Maynardville.

The driver of the 2010 Chevrolet Silverado was identified as Dwayne Williams, 48, of Corryton. According to a THP report, Williams suffered injuries due to the crash.

The driver of the 2014 Ford F-150 was identified as Christopher Logan, 40, of Knoxville. THP report shows that Logan also suffered injuries due to the crash. He was traveling with a passenger identified as an 8-year-old juvenile who also suffered injuries.

The driver of the 2015 Honda Accord was identified as Grasha Goodman, 40, of Maynardville. Goodman was traveling with a passenger identified as a 13-year-old juvenile, THP said.