According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, a crash involving at least two vehicles was reported near the Cherry Street exit around 6 p.m.

Traffic was being diverted around the crash onto exit 390 as traffic continued to back up past the Interstate 275 interchange near Fort Sanders.