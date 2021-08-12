One person critically injured after crash on Raccoon Valley Drive

KCSO said the patient had potentially life-threatening injuries.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Sherriff's Office said emergency crews took one person to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash on East Raccoon Valley Drive Wednesday.

Deputies responded to the single-vehicle crash around 4 p.m. Wednesday off Interstate 75 near Bills Way in North Knox County. The westbound side of the road was closed as emergency crews responded, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

KCSO said at least one person was taken to the hospital with possibly life-threatening injuries. Knox County Rural Metro said the patient was critically injured.