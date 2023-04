The Knoxville Police Department said it is unknown why the woman was driving the scooter on the interstate.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A woman is dead after she was hit by a car while driving a personal electric scooter on Pellissippi Parkway, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

KPD said the incident happened on Wednesday, April 12 around 4:30 a.m.

It is unknown why the woman was driving an electric scooter in the travel lane, according to KPD.

The car that hit the woman did remain on the scene, KPD said.

KPD's crash reconstruction team is leading the investigation.