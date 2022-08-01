July storms cause heavy workload for Knox County Engineering and Public Works crews

A stormy month led to a large number of road hazards for Knox County, according to the Knox County mayor's office.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — July was a busy month for the Knox County Engineering and Public Works crews.

In a release by the Knox County mayor's office, the EPW crews cleared 279 downed trees, 23 closed roads, and 12 rock or mudslides in the month of July.

“Knox County’s Engineering and Public Works crews are such an asset to this community, and I am grateful for the work they do in weather like this to keep the public safe,” Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said. “Time and time again, they’ve stepped up during snowstorms and heavy rain to keep the roads open.”

In addition to trees blocking roads, several road shoulders were washed away by flash flooding and heavy rains, exposing drains to further erosion. Crews quickly stabilized the hazards and will repair the drains as weather permits in the coming weeks, according to the release.

“Our crews have been working around the clock for weeks, cutting trees and repairing roads due to the recent thunderstorms,” said Jim Snowden, senior director of Knox County Engineering and Public Works.