x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Weather

Flooding prompts water rescues; covers roads in East Tennessee.

A car was located in the water on Midway Road and Curtis Road in East Knoxville.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Flooding across the area prompted multiple water rescues in East Tennessee Wednesday.

Knox County Rescue and Rural Metro Fire rescued a person trapped inside of a sinking vehicle Wednesday morning. 

The Knox County Rescue Facebook page posted this morning around 8:00 a.m. that rescue crews and Rural Metro Fire were on-scene of a person trapped inside a sinking vehicle. 

ALERT: Knox County Rescue and Rural Metro Fire - Knox County is on the scene of a person trapped inside of a sinking...

Posted by Knox County Rescue on Wednesday, February 23, 2022

The car was located on Midway Road and Curtis Road in East Knoxville.

The person was rescued and was evaluated by rescue personnel.

Localized flooding was reported in other counties. 

In Hawkins County, rescue crews saved a person who was trapped after their vehicle stalled in swift flood waters. The person was taken to an area hospital.

Standing water on roads and flooded fields were reported across Sevier County along waterways such as the Little Pigeon River, closing some roads.

Authorities continue to remind people never to drive over water-cover roads. Remember: Turn around, don't drown.

Flooding in Pigeon Forge (2/23/22)

Flooding across Sevier County has closed Sevier County schools today. Just check out this video sent to us of flooding in Pigeon Forge! We want to see what the rain is like near you! Be sure to send us pictures of the rain — they may be used on our coverage! However, please remember to stay safe. Remember: Turn around, don't drown! This video is courtesy of Paula Lawson.

Posted by WBIR Channel 10 on Wednesday, February 23, 2022

While the rain created flooding problems across the area, it was also much needed due to the dry conditions. Bald River Falls in Tellico Plains roared Wednesday after the rainfall, creating an impressive sight.

Related Articles

In Other News

Showers will move in early Thursday!