Flooding prompts water rescues; covers roads in East Tennessee.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Flooding across the area prompted multiple water rescues in East Tennessee Wednesday.
Knox County Rescue and Rural Metro Fire rescued a person trapped inside of a sinking vehicle Wednesday morning.
The Knox County Rescue Facebook page posted this morning around 8:00 a.m. that rescue crews and Rural Metro Fire were on-scene of a person trapped inside a sinking vehicle.
The car was located on Midway Road and Curtis Road in East Knoxville.
The person was rescued and was evaluated by rescue personnel.
Localized flooding was reported in other counties.
In Hawkins County, rescue crews saved a person who was trapped after their vehicle stalled in swift flood waters. The person was taken to an area hospital.
Standing water on roads and flooded fields were reported across Sevier County along waterways such as the Little Pigeon River, closing some roads.
Authorities continue to remind people never to drive over water-cover roads. Remember: Turn around, don't drown.
While the rain created flooding problems across the area, it was also much needed due to the dry conditions. Bald River Falls in Tellico Plains roared Wednesday after the rainfall, creating an impressive sight.