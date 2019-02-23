Heavy rain has caused flooding near creeks and streams throughout East Tennessee, and most of the area is under a flood watch through Sunday morning.

The Knoxville Police Department said at least 148 roads are closed because of flooding in Knoxville and Knox County.

Sevier County also said shelters have been established at the Pigeon Forge Community Center, the Sevierville Community Center, 200 Gary Wade Boulevard and Seymour Heights Christian Church.

