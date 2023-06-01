10 About Town: A Dolly-themed celebration, Tennessee's birthday party and the MooFest

There is a lot going on this weekend in East Tennessee!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Friday

The Rhinestone Fest is taking place throughout the weekend in the Old City. Dress up in your Dolly-best for a weekend of art, music, history, food and fun celebrating the Queen of East Tennessee—Dolly Parton. Events will take place throughout the Old City in different locations on multiple days. You can find a full list of events here.

Zoo Knoxville Pride Night is happening Friday night. $5 from every ticket will go directly to the Knox Pride Community and Resource Center. This event features music by DJ Chris Neal, fun food, cocktails and an extensive beer and wine selection.

Saturday

Bike Boat Brew and Bark is happening all day Saturday. This event celebrates the outdoor adventurer, the dog lover and the craft beer enthusiast. Most activities are free to the public, however, some do require payment and registration.

The National MooFest is taking place in downtown Athens on Saturday. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., enjoy a pancake breakfast, the "Moo Run," over 100 vendors, entertainment, a soap box derby and much more.

The Annual Statehood Day Festival is taking place Saturday at the Marble Springs State Historic Site. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., celebrate Tennessee's 227th birthday with local craft vendors, re-enactors, live performances, historical lectures and more. This event is free and family-friendly.