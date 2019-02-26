KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — 7-year-old Kolten loves to play board games.

His favorite is Candy Land.

After playing it more than two dozen times, he is getting pretty good.

But Kolten, an only child, is looking for a playmate.

"I only have cousins," he said.

The second grader is one of nearly 100 children waiting to be matched with a mentor through Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee.

But there are not enough volunteers.

Kolten is already planning what he will do with a big brother.

"We can play games on my Play Station 3 because I can't really do that with my mom and my grandma and my papa because they don't know how to play all my games."

Until then, he is planning his next move and brushing up on his Candy Land skills.

Click here to become a mentor with Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee.

