Graduation ceremonies across East Tennessee and the U.S. have been canceled or postponed as school administrations try to keep students and families safe from the coronavirus.

However, without commencement students may think their administration doesn't care about them or about any of the hard work they put into their studies. Administrators may move ceremonies online, but they still may not have the same kind of thrill as walking across a stage to cheers and applause.

In Anderson County, Athletic Director Gary Terry is one administrator working to make sure students feel appreciated despite the new normal.

Anderson County Mavericks seniors will have a chance to win a free lunch on Friday if they take a picture of themselves in front of a billboard congratulating students.

Gary Terry

It doesn't matter where the lunch is from — what matters is the sentiment behind the meal. Terry wants students to know that the administration still cares about them, even if the new normal seems so different than what they're used to.

And for adapting to the new normal and standing together despite all the sudden changes, Terry and the Anderson County Mavericks deserve a Perfect 10!

RELATED: Perfect 10: Steve Hamer graduates after putting degree on hold for decades

RELATED: Perfect 10: Children's laugher can be the perfect medicine for a tough time

RELATED: Perfect 10: Volunteer team cooks breakfast at 3:30 a.m. for KARM

RELATED: Perfect 10: Man plays fiddle outside for Morristown nursing home residents