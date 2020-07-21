Male dies in N. Knoxville shooting; killing not random, KPD says

Authorities were called about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 700 block of W. Oak Hill Avenue where they found an unnamed male in the street.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Knoxville police are investigating the shooting death of a male Tuesday afternoon in North Knoxville.

The shooting "is not believed to be random in nature," according to Knoxville Police Department spokesman Scott Erland.

Authorities were called about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 700 block of W. Oak Hill Avenue where they found a male in the street with "multiple gunshot wounds."

The neighborhood is west of Interstate 275 and north of Woodland Avenue.

The male died at University of Tennessee Medical Center. Details about him have not been released.

"Violent Crimes Unit investigators and Forensics Unit personnel responded to the scene to begin the investigation, which remains in the preliminary stages," according to Erland.