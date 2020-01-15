KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — University of Tennessee Medical Center recorded has three flu deaths so far this season.

Flu activity has been high in Tennessee for weeks. About 10 million cases have been reported this season in the U.S., and about 87,000 people have been hospitalized, according to the CDC.

According to UT Medical Center's weekly flu report, in the month of January alone -- 32 people have been diagnosed with Flu A and 12 with Flu B.

Around 4,800 people have died, including 32 children. This includes one child in East Tennessee and another in Middle Tennessee.

East Tennessee Children's Hospital reports 58 children were diagnosed with Flu A and 51 were diagnosed with Flu B.

Experts say the best way to avoid getting the flu is by getting the flu shot and washing your hands often. They say you should wash them long enough to kill the virus. It helps to sing the entire alphabet song while you scrub, before rinsing your hands with hot water.

If you're worried this won't be enough to keep you from getting sick, there are more things you can try.

One option is elderberry syrup. Doctors say elderberries have been used for centuries for colds, flu and skin issues.

It comes in a lot of different products and can be found at most health stores.

