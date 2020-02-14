KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's Driving You Crazy Monday, and we're at the final four in our bracket challenge. Each week, we’re pitting the roads you nominated to the test, one on one.
Take a look at the winners for rounds 3 and 4.
ROUND 3: Safety Concerns
CHAPMAN HIGHWAY VS. JOHN SEVIER HIGHWAY
WINNER: CHAPMAN HIGHWAY
ROUND 4: Constant Congestion
PELLISSIPPI PARKWAY VS. WASHINGTON PIKE
WINNER: PELLISSIPPI PARKWAY
Take a look at the final four:
Round 5: ALCOA HIGHWAY VS. CHAPMAN HIGHWAY
What drives you craziest, a construction zone or safety hazards?
Let's take a look at the big project on Alcoa Highway.
Heavy machinery and big orange cones surround the road and for many, it's not a smooth ride.
Chapman Highway is on the other side of town. It's 22 miles long connecting Knoxville to Sevierville. But this road doesn't have the best reputation, after multiple deaths and crashes over the last several years.
Round 6: I-640 VS. PELLISSIPPI PARKWAY
Traffic jams.
Potholes.
Both can drive you nuts.
I-640 is full of patchy potholes that can puncture your tires, damage your rims, or misalign your steering system.
Pellissippi Parkway can get very congested during peak travel times. The area serves three county schools, Pellissippi State Community College and everyday commuters.
Join us for the Driving You Crazy Championships next Monday, Feb. 24 on 10News Today.