Walk Like MADD: A way to remember the people who died due to drunk driving

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Drunk Driving is one of the leading causes of death on Tennessee's roadways.

According to data collected by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, every 2 minutes someone in the U.S. is injured in a drunk-driving crash. Every 51 minutes across the country, someone is killed as a result of the crash.

Mother's Against Drunk Driving (MADD) knows there are real people behind those numbers. They are family members, friends and loved ones.

Phaedra Olsen is the program director for the Tennessee chapter of MADD. She, herself, was a victim of a drunk driving accident.

"I was hit by a drunk driver many years ago, and it actually left me paralyzed," Olsen said, "I spent the rest of my life living in a wheelchair because someone made a choice ... And that's really where the devastation comes in."

One person's decision left Olsen paralyzed forever. She said people who choose to drink and drive may not realize the long-term effects that can happen as a result.

Another person deeply affected by someone's decision to get behind a wheel after drinking is Tami Jo Oliver. She lost her 18-year old daughter, Jaelyn Collins, on June 27th.

"My daughter and her best friend were hit by a drunk driver, who was also texting. And my daughter was killed instantly," Oliver said.

Since then, Oliver's family and friends have rallied around her in support. The family is seeking justice.

"I've lost my baby. She just started to live her adult life and it's just not fair," Oliver said.

However, Oliver understands that justice is only part of the battle. They are also working to bring awareness to communities, so this doesn't happen to anyone else.

"There should be no more victims, it should not be happening in 2021. That I would lose someone like this? This should not be happening," Oliver said.

Oliver and dozens of family members and friends showed up in support of the Knoxville Walk Like MADD event. The group raised nearly $3,000 in support of drunk driving prevention efforts and victim's services.

They also participated in the walk around Zoo Knoxville.

Pictures line the pathways of the park. Each poster represented a person who passed away as a result of a drunk driving accident.

When Oliver saw the picture of Jaelyn, dozens of people stopped behind her. They looked at Jaelyn's picture. Some prayed and some cried. However, everyone was in agreement that no one else's life should end this way.

"It's a good feeling to know that the community supports us and everybody is on the same page to end drunk driving for good," Oliver said.

Olsen said the goal of the event was to bring awareness to the community, while also offering an outlet for families to come together and find healing with their community.

The pictures along the pathway are a crucial part of that healing.

"These are individuals that lost their lives because of something that was preventable. By being able to memorialize them, being able to show our dedication to them ... it's why we walk," Olsen said, "This is the reason why."

According to the Tennessee Dept. of Safety and Homeland Security, 435 Tennesseans lost their lives due to drunk drivers in 2021.

In addition to those deaths, more than 4,600 people were injured as a result of an impaired driving accident.