Investigation underway after body found inside burned vehicle in Hawkins County, deputies say

On Sunday, the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a burned vehicle near the Repass Road area, in the Mooresburg community.

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — An investigation is underway after a body was found inside a burned vehicle in Hawkins County, deputies said.

On Sunday, the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a burned vehicle near the Repass Road area, in the Mooresburg community.

The vehicle was in a secluded area and was not visible from the roadway.

Upon arrival, deputies said they found a badly burned Chevrolet Avalanche and discovered the remains of a human body inside the vehicle.

Detectives along with arson investigators and agents of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations responded to the scene.

Due to the badly damaged condition of the vehicle, agents of the Special Investigations Bureau of the Tennessee Highway Patrol also assisted in the identification of the vehicle.

The body was sent to the ETSU Quillen College of Medicine Forensic Pathology for autopsy and identification.

The case is under investigation.