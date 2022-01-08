Knoxville and Knox County leaders to honor memories of those who died due to 9/11 terrorist attacks

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon will join local leaders at the Sunsphere for the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation's Memorial Stair Climb.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Sunday marks 21 years since the terrorist attacks in New York City that led to the deaths of thousands of people and left a dark legacy. On that day, people across the country swore to never forget the events of 9/11.

Across the U.S. and including in East Tennessee, people learned about the collapse of the World Trade Center after a terrorist organization, al-Qaida, hijacked four commercial planes. Some immediately reached out to loved ones, hoping to hear from them.

Almost 3,000 people died in the initial attack and thousands more lost their lives in the following years due to health conditions related to the attacks.

At 8:44 a.m. on Sunday, two minutes before when the first plane crashed into the North Tower, leaders of Knoxville and Knox County will gather at the City County Building. At 8:46 a.m. they will observe a moment of silence.

Then, Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon will present a wreath and flowers at the base of the 9/11 Memorial near the building. She will be joined by Chief of Police Paul Noel, KFD Chief Stan Sharp and a Knox County representative.

After the event, leaders will head to the Sunsphere at World's Fair Park. There, firefighters will be climbing the building as part of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation's Memorial Stair Climb. The climb is meant to represent the steps firefighters took as they rushed into the towers rescuing people in the moments before the towers fell.

It pays tribute to the 343 firefighters who died at the World Trade Center 21 years ago.

Meanwhile, Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs is expected to be a guest speaker at a remembrance ride event benefiting the TN III Blue Knights COPSRUN and the Blount County Rescue Squad. The ceremony starts at 10 a.m. and costs $20 per bike.

September 11 also falls during a weekend filled with events. On Saturday, the 2022 Medal of Honor Celebration will wrap up. It is meant to honor people who received the Medal of Honor, and it is meant to give them a chance to reconnect with each other.

Then, on Sunday, the Smoky Mountain Air Show will also wrap up. There, the Blue Angels will show off their flying skills alongside many other talented pilots and teams. It's held at the Tennessee Air National Guard Base.

On Aug. 1, more than two decades since the attacks, President Joe Biden announced that al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Kabul. Al-Zawahri worked alongside Osama bin Laden to plot the 9/11 attacks.