Non-profit pays off fallen KCSO deputy's mortgage

The Tunnel to Towers Fallen First Responder Home Program pays off the mortgages for the families of officers and firefighters who are killed in the line of duty.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The mortgage on fallen Knox County Sheriff Deputy Tucker Blakely's home will be paid off, thanks to the non-profit Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

Blakely died after being shot while responding to a domestic call in West Knox County. He leaves behind a wife and a 5-year-old son.

Tunnel to Towers Chairman & CEO Frank Siller spoke with Deputy Blakely's wife, Katarina, to tell her the news.

“Deputy Blakely was a true superhero, who answered the call to serve at every opportunity in his life. He protected us at home and abroad. It was an honor to tell Katarina that the Tunnel to Towers Foundation will take care of her family, by ensuring they can stay in the home they shared with Tucker forever,” said Siller.