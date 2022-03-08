UT 'eclipses' season ticket sales goals after changing pricing model and seating

UT said they sold 16,781 new season tickets for the 2022 season so far, as of August 3.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Athletics said that as of Aug. 3, they sold 16,781 new season tickets for the 2022 season. Their goal was to sell 10,000 tickets, far breaking that goal and more than doubling the previous record set in 2015.

They also surpassed their goal of total season tickets, selling 58,871 tickets

Tennessee Athletics started working to increase ticket sales last month when they launched a new 5-year strategic plan called "Rise Glorious." It created operation standards and defined six foundational priorities. Those priorities are listed below.

Mission, Vision and Core Values

Student-Athlete Success: UT said they wanted to help student-athletes succeed both educationally and competitively, "preparing them for life beyond athletics."

Culture: They hoped to recruit goal-driven and competitive teammates to strengthen the culture of Tennessee Athletics.

Resources: They hoped to build our resource base, giving coaches and student-athletes to the ability to compete at "the highest levels" while engaging all UT Athletics stakeholders.

Brand Advancement and Messaging: They hoped to strengthen meaningful connections to the athletics program and modernize their branding.

Competitive Excellence: They hoped to propel Tennessee into the running for SEC and national championships.

Some season tickets are still available, and the only way for fans to guarantee new seats in the lower level of Neyland Stadium is through season tickets. All premium inventor is almost sold out, they said.