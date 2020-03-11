Here are the candidates hoping to serve East Tennessee in the 117th U.S. Congress

Four East Tennessee congressional district seats are up for election on November 3, 2020.

TN's First Congressional District

Two challengers are hoping to fill retiring Republican Congressman Phil Roe's seat in the First Congressional District.

Republican Diana Harshbarger and Democrat Blair Walsingham are competing to be the next representative as political outsiders.

Harshbarger, a Kingsport native, worked as a pharmacist and business owner prior to her campaign.

Walsingham, a Texas native, also worked as a business owner as a certified dog trainer and groomer, and served in the U.S. Air Force.

Roe handily won past reelections in the district, earning 77% of the vote in 2018.

The district represents Carter, Cocke, Greene, Hamblen, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Sevier, Sullivan, Unicoi, Washington and parts of Jefferson counties.

TN's Second Congressional District

Democrat Renee Hoyos is challenging incumbent Republican Tim Burchett for the Second Congressional District seat.

This election will be a rematch from 2018, when Hoyos and Burchett ran for former Congressman Jimmy Duncan's vacant seat. Burchett defeated Hoyos in 2018 with nearly 66% of the vote.

Burchett was the former mayor of Knox County and served on the Tennessee State Senate.

Hoyos served 14 years as executive director of the Tennessee Clean Water Network and worked for the California Natural Resources Agency.

The district is made up of Knox, Blount, Claiborne, Grainger, Loudon as well as parts of Campbell and Jefferson counties.

TN's Third Congressional District

Incumbent Republican Chuck Fleischmann will be defending his Third District seat against Democrat Meg Gorman.

Fleishmann, an Ooltewah native, has served the district since 2011. Prior to that he ran his own law firm.

Gorman, from the Chattanooga area, is a hospitality specialist who runs the customer service and support team at Whole Foods Market.

In the 2018 election, Fleischmann held onto his seat with nearly 64% of the vote.

The Third District is made up of Anderson, Hamilton, McMinn, Monroe, Morgan, Polk, Roane, Scott, Union and parts of Bradley and Campbell counties.

TN's Fourth Congressional District

Republican incumbent Scott DesJarlais will defend his Fourth District seat against Democratic challenger Christopher Hale.

DesJarlais, a Des Moines native, has served the district since 2011. He practiced general family medicine in East Tennessee for more than 20 years.

Hale, a native of Middle Tennessee, was an executive director of a Catholic political advocacy nonprofit and was part of former President Barack Obama's Catholic outreach team.

In the 2018 election, DesJarlais defended his seat with 63% of the vote.