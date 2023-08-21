Nonprofit formed after Covenant shooting and advocates call for gun restrictions ahead of special session

The Tennessee special legislative session brought national advocates to the state Capitol on Monday, as well as families of shooting victims.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — On Monday, lawmakers gathered in Nashville for a special session meant to focus on public safety. While lawmakers flocked to the state Capitol, several national advocates and families of shooting victims also traveled to Nashville.

Parents of children who were fatally shot at The Covenant School earlier in 2023 called on lawmakers to pass gun restrictions to prevent future shootings. They also said they supported a proposal creating a Mental Health Order of Protection for Firearms. The order would effectively allow judges to approve law enforcement dispossessing guns from people who pose a threat to themselves or others.

"In addition to supporting legislation to reform firearm laws, we are focused on protecting the rights of victims of violent crime — especially minor children and their families. No family should have to endure the added pain of having their murdered child's autopsy report released to the public domain," said Melissa Alexander, a parent from The Covenant School.

Some parents of students at the school announced the creation of two new nonprofits in July. One is aimed at promoting school safety by educating families about the impact and prevention of school shootings, as well as improving mental health support. It is named the Covenant Families for Brighter Tomorrows.

The other is meant to drive legislative change to protect children and staff in schools, named Covenant Families Action Fund.

Those families were joined by national advocates from Moms Demand Action. That organization works to promote stronger gun restrictions across the U.S. and protect people from gun violence.

Organizers from that nonprofit called for lawmakers to pass "red flag" gun laws, which would effectively allow law enforcement to ask judges for permission to dispossess a person's guns if they pose a threat to themselves or others.

They also said they believed Gov. Lee's proclamation for the session fell short of protecting children. In the proclamation, lawmakers could discuss subjects and bills ranging between 18 topics. Those are listed below.