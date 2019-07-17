KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's no secret that Vols are still obsessed with Peyton Manning years after he hung up his orange #16 jersey.

But a new survey shows everyone else loves him too! The two-time Super Bowl champ topped a recent list of most loved sports media personalities.

A poll conducted by Morning Consult found that in a survey of 565 "self-described avid sports fans", 79% viewed him favorably as opposed to 11% who held an unfavorable view of him.

That means Manning holds a net favorability of 68 percentage points, and that puts him in the #1 spot overall.

It isn't just Manning's athletic accolades that put him at the top of the charts. The Morning Consult report broke down his appeal among corporate executives, whose marketing teams have put entire campaigns on his back to help put an estimated $200 million in Manning's pocket.

The survey group also spoke with Jimmy Sanderson, assistant professor in the Department of Kinesiology at Texas Tech University. Who said Manning's "good country boy, old-fashioned guy" image makes him a relatable figure.

That analysis is further backed up by sports media personalities who came in at the bottom of the pack. Three of the bottom four figures are radio or studio hosts known for controversial statements: namely Skip Bayless and Colin Cowherd of Fox Sports. Stephen A. Smith of ESPN also came in at the bottom of the list.

Peyton Manning of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Super Bowl trophy next to head coach Tony Dungy after winning Super Bowl XLI at Dolphin Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley came in behind Manning with a 77% net favorability, and sports commentator Al Michaels followed in third with 66%.

You can get a glimpse of the full report and see where other athletes rank here.

