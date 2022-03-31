'Please stay home and stay safe!' || Strong winds pummel East Tennessee, causing damage and outages

A Wind Advisory is in effect for most of East Tennessee until 6 a.m. Thursday.

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Several thousands of people lost power and crews responded to calls for several fires, downed trees, and power lines in the area after strong winds pummeled East Tennessee Wednesday and early Thursday morning.

Several thousands of power outages were reported across East Tennessee, including Knox, Anderson, Blount, Sevier, Roane and surrounding counties.

In Blount County, deputies said they responded to numerous calls of downed trees, debris, and power lines across roadways as a line of strong winds arrived ahead of rain and storms.

"Remain vigilant to the possibility of downed trees and other debris affecting your home and property," the Blount County Sheriff's Office said. "Stay safe, and keep our first responders and utility workers in your thoughts and prayers as they work to protect our citizens and keep our light on."

The BCSO said deputies worked past their normal shifts to answer calls across the area, saying the Blount County Highway Department and utility services were working to remove debris and restore power in affected areas.

Blount County Schools also announced county schools would be closed Thursday due to the wind damage in the area.

In Sevier County, crews from across the region and outside the area had their hands full responding to a large 1,000-acre wildfire in Wears Valley that sparked up Wednesday afternoon, prompting several evacuations as far north as the Dupont area. You can find more information on that fire at this link.

Another brush fire in the Ownby Hills/Hidden Hills neighborhoods near Gatlinburg-Pittman High School also sparked up just before midnight, prompting evacuations. Another evacuation was issued for the nearby Sky Harbor community at 1:40 a.m. You can find more information on those fires at this link.