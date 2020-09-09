Enjoy animals & beer at Zoo Knoxville's Craft Bear Nights

Every Thursday in September will feature a different local brewery and food truck.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — How would you like to enjoy a brew at the zoo?

Zoo Knoxville has had to cancel many of its popular adult-oriented fundraisers this year, like Feast with the Beasts and Brew at the Zoo, but they are still offering some fun evening entertainment that's still family-friendly!

Every Thursday in September, Zoo Knoxville will host Craft Bear Nights, featuring craft beers from local breweries, a food truck and an Octoberfest-inspired menu from their own chef. The fun last from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. each evening.

“We are trying new ways to make the zoo available and enjoyable for our guests,” said Lisa New, President and CEO. “We also want to help the local breweries who have supported us with our fundraising events. When we saw that many of our zoo colleagues in other cities were hosting evenings like this that are safe and fun, we knew we wanted to offer that to Knoxville.”

Selected craft beers from local breweries will be available for purchase all day and at 5:00 p.m. a food truck arrives and special menu items will be offered at the zoo’s restaurants. Wine, other beer selections, and non-alcoholic beverages are also available for purchase.

You can walk around and enjoy the animals with social distancing in mind! In addition, the Fuzzy-Go-Round Carousel, Zoo Choo Train, and Clayton Safari Splash will also be open, weather permitting.

Here's the schedule so far:

Sept. 10: Pretentious Beer Co. and Alliance Brewing Co. will be featured along with Captain Muchachos food truck.

Sept. 17: Albright Grove Brewing Co. and Next Level Brewing Co. will be featured along with Penne For Your Thoughts food truck.

The zoo’s special menu for both nights include an Octoberfest sausage trio, Guinness bratwurst, wienerschnitzel on a stick, three-cheese spätzle, cheeseburgers, and giant Bavarian pretzels.