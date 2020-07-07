Does your East TN county require a mask?

Governor Bill Lee has granted mayors in 89 counties the authority to issue mask requirements.

On Friday, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed Executive Order 54. This grants county mayors in 89 counties authority to issue mask requirements.

Local county governments across East Tennessee are working to make decisions for their communities moving forwards.

Here's what we know so far. This list will continue to be updated as new information comes in.

MASKS REQUIRED:

Knox County: The Knox County Board of Health voted last week to mandate face masks in indoor areas where six feet of social distancing can't be maintained, staring on July 1.

Read more about the Board of Health's decision here.

NO MASK REQUIRED:

Anderson County: Mayor Terry Frank said, "I trust and respect he people of Anderson County and I believe it is through encouraging healthy behaviors, promoting prevention, and praising each other that we achieve the greatest health outcomes," and chose no mask mandate in Anderson County.

You can read more about the decision here.

Campbell County: Mayor E.L. Morton said "wearing masks remains a recommendation, alongside frequent hand washing, covering coughs and sneezes, temperature checks at gathering places, groups of 50 or less, at 6 feet apart."

You can read more about his decision below or by clicking here.

Fentress County: County Executive Jimmy Johnson will not be making a mask mandate. He says due to their rural location and low number of positive cases they will leave the decision up to each individual and respect each person's decisions. He says they will consider re-evaluating if cases were to rise dramatically.

Loudon County: Mayor Buddy Bradshaw encourages "everyone to wear masks as well as social distance," but is leaving the decision up to the public to decide for themselves.

Read more about his decision below or by clicking here.

Monroe County: Mayor Mitch Ingram said he encourages masks to be worn but leaves the decision up to citizens.

UNDECIDED:

Roane County: County Executive Ron Woody says the county is undecided at this time and are waiting on further guidance. Woody says because there are cities like Oak Ridge and Oliver Springs that overlap with other counties it is a complex decision to make.

Union County: Mayor Jason Bailey said he along with several county mayors in the region are waiting to make a decision after they get further clarity from the state.