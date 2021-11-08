Watch Live: Knox County Schools leaders to vote on COVID-19 safety policies, relief funding and pay increases

During a meeting last week, Knox County Schools had an intense discussion about the board's power and authority to implement COVID-19 safety policies.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Knox County Schools leaders were set to meet Wednesday evening to vote on whether they would implement new COVID-19 safety policies as cases continue rising across East Tennessee.

On Aug. 4, educators held a work session and discussed the upcoming agenda. However, instead of talking specifically about masks and COVID-19, an agenda item led Knox County Schools leaders to an intense discussion about the power of the board and its authority to enforce health rules in schools.

"This isn't an issue about what our guidelines are," said Jennifer Owen, a board member. "This is an issue of this board voting, and that vote not mattering... We have seen superintendents long ago literally do something illegal and the board come back, retroactively vote, and make it all okay. I know many of us are here because we know that path was a very wrong path."

Board members and their legal advisors seemed uncertain if the board still had the authority to implement mask mandates at school. Other members, such as Mike McMillan, said they were against requiring students and staff to wear masks outright, regardless of the board's power.

Two days after the meeting, the Deputy Knox County Law Director said that the board had the legal authority to implement a mask requirement while discussing COVID-19 related messaging with health leaders.

"The KCBOE [Knox County Board of Education] presently has the legal authority to institute a mask policy requirement, but our office does not recommend that the Board institute such a policy based upon Governor Lee's Executive orders and other information," said Gary Dupler in an email.

Other items on the agenda included a framework plan on the application to the Tennessee Department of Education for American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds.

They were also set to vote on approving 4% salary increases for custodial, educational assistant and school secretary positions. The plan also included a $1,000 one-time hiring bonus and a $1,000 retention bonus for custodial and nutrition staff.