As a cold front moves into East Tennessee, scattered rain showers will transition to snow late Tuesday night.
Timing will play a key role in potential snow totals and impacts but several school districts are already making the call to let students out early on Tuesday.
Here's a running list of early dismissals, closures and delays.
Schools dismissing early Tuesday (12/10):
Cumberland County: Closing at 11:30 a.m. CT
Fentress County: Closing at 11:30 a.m. CT
Oneida Special Schools: Closing at 1 p.m. ET
Scott County: Closing at 12:30 p.m. ET
