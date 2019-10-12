As a cold front moves into East Tennessee, scattered rain showers will transition to snow late Tuesday night.

Timing will play a key role in potential snow totals and impacts but several school districts are already making the call to let students out early on Tuesday.

RELATED: Rain transitions to snow late Tuesday... first on the Plateau, then in the Valley

Here's a running list of early dismissals, closures and delays.

Schools dismissing early Tuesday (12/10):

Cumberland County: Closing at 11:30 a.m. CT

Fentress County: Closing at 11:30 a.m. CT

Oneida Special Schools: Closing at 1 p.m. ET

Scott County: Closing at 12:30 p.m. ET

wbir

WBIR Weather

WBIR Weather

RELATED: Winter Weather Outlook: Why some roads are worse than others after it snows

RELATED: Winter Weather Outlook: Winterizing your home

RELATED: Winter Weather Outlook for the 2019-2020 season

RELATED: Winter Weather: New GPS technology on brine trucks could help cut down costs this winter

RELATED: How does TDOT prepare when winter weather is on the way?

RELATED: Winter Weather Outlook: The 'Horseshoe Effect' plays a key role in why some areas see more snow than others

RELATED: Winter Weather Outlook: How Knox County decides when to cancel school for winter weather

RELATED: Getting your vehicle ready for winter weather