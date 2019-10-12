GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Winter weather is once again making its way into East Tennessee.

In preparation for snowy and icy conditions, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park is closing U.S. Highway 441, or Newfound Gap Road, at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The closure is between Gatlinburg and Cherokee, North Carolina.

A cold front will approach from the west and draw moisture up from the Gulf of Mexico causing scattered rain showers to spread across East Tennessee into Tuesday.

The front moved in on Tuesday morning and temperatures are expected to drop steadily throughout the day.

RELATED: Rain transitions to snow late Tuesday... first on the Plateau, then in the Valley

wbir

As of now, it looks like rain will transition to snow on the Plateau and in Southeast Kentucky by Tuesday afternoon. These locations will have the longest duration of snowfall and therefore the highest chance of seeing impacts.

1"-2" of accumulation is possible (with higher totals in the highest elevations). Roads may become slick or snow-covered in parts of Cumberland, Fentress, Morgan, Scott, Anderson, Campbell, Union and Claiborne counties into Tuesday evening.

Roads may also become hazardous in parts of Wayne, McCreary, Whitley, Laurel, Bell, Harlan and Knox counties in Southeast Kentucky.

The winter weather caused a handful of schools to dismiss students early.

RELATED: Several schools dismiss early Tuesday due to winter weather

More winter weather-related stories:

RELATED: Winter Weather Outlook: Why some roads are worse than others after it snows

RELATED: Winter Weather Outlook: Winterizing your home

RELATED: Winter Weather Outlook for the 2019-2020 season

RELATED: Winter Weather: New GPS technology on brine trucks could help cut down costs this winter

RELATED: How does TDOT prepare when winter weather is on the way?

RELATED: Winter Weather Outlook: The 'Horseshoe Effect' plays a key role in why some areas see more snow than others

RELATED: Winter Weather Outlook: How Knox County decides when to cancel school for winter weather

RELATED: Getting your vehicle ready for winter weather