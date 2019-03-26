Tennessee's Grant Williams has been named a 2019 First-Team All-American by the The National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC)

It's not his first All-American list this year. He was also First-Team All-American by Sporting News and the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA).

Williams, a junior, is averaging 18.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.2 steals per game. He is also shooting 57 percent from the field and an impressive 82 percent from the charity stripe.

RELATED: So you want to follow the Vols to the Sweet 16?

RELATED: Overtime Thriller! Vols beat Iowa, next up the Sweet Sixteen

RELATED: Sweet 16: Purdue is a dangerous opponent for the Vols

He's leading the 31-5 Vols through the NCAA tournament, whose next game is against Purdue on Thursday in the Sweet 16. Tennessee battled Colgate in the first round then defeated Iowa in overtime in the tourney so far.

The Charlotte native already boasts a long list of postseason honors. He has been named SEC Player of the Year and a first-team All-SEC performer—both for the second straight season. He was also named to the SEC Community Service Team, SEC All-Tournament Team and the USBWA District IV Player of the Year.

RELATED: Vote!! Cast your fan ballot for Tennessee's Rick Barnes & Grant Williams for Naismith honors

RELATED: Grant Williams named Citizen Naismith Trophy finalist

RELATED: Three Tennessee players earn All-SEC recognition

Williams was the first player to win SEC Player of the Year in back-to-back seasons since 1995-96.

He's also in the running for several other player of the year honors, being tabbed to the Men's National Ballot for the John R. Wooden Award, a Citizen Naismith Trophy finalist, an Oscar Robertson Trophy finalist and a Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year finalist.

The junior forward is joined by Duke's freshman duo of Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett along with Gonzaga's Rui Hachimura and Murray State's Ja Morant. Kentucky's PJ Washington was the only other SEC player to be selected, earning a spot on the third team.

RELATED: Grant Williams named as SEC Player of the Year for second year in a row

RELATED: Tennessee's Grant Williams named AP SEC player of year

RELATED: Grant Williams named 1st-team All American by Sporting News

RELATED: Grant Williams named to Wooden Award National Ballot

RELATED: Grant Williams named finalist for Karl Malone forward of the year award

2019 NABC COACHES' DIVISION I ALL-AMERICA TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

RJ Barrett, Duke, 6-7, 202, Freshman, Forward, Mississauga, Ontario, Canada

Rui Hachimura, Gonzaga, 6-8, 230, Junior, Forward, Toyama, Japan

Ja Morant, Murray State, 6-3, 175, Sophomore, Guard, Dalzell, S.C.

Grant Williams, Tennessee, 6-7, 236, Junior, Forward, Charlotte, N.C.

Zion Williamson, Duke, 6-7, 285, Freshman, Forward, Spartanburg, S.C.

SECOND TEAM

Carsen Edwards, Purdue, 6-1, 200, Junior, Guard, Atascocita, Texas

Ethan Happ, Wisconsin, 6-10, 237, Senior, Forward, Milan, Ill.

Markus Howard, Marquette, 5-11, 175, Junior, Guard, Chandler, Ariz.

De'Andre Hunter, Virginia, 6-7, 225, Sophomore, Guard, Philadelphia, Pa.

Cassius Winston, Michigan State, 6-1, 185, Junior, Guard, Detroit, Mich.

THIRD TEAM