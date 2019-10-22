KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football's win over Mississippi State and a strong showing even in a loss to No. 1 Alabama have renewed hopes for the season and UT is hoping fans will show up to support the team at home.

"I am extremely energized and optimistic about our football team after watching the improvement on the field over the last few weeks. I hope you're as fired up as I am about the five games left on our schedule,' said Director of Athletics Phillip Fulmer in a message to Vol Nation.

Three of the final five games are at home, against South Carolina (Oct. 26), UAB (Nov. 2) and Vandy (Nov. 30).

Both Fulmer and UT head coach Jeremy Pruitt have given a shout out to Tennessee fans for the great atmosphere this season in Neyland Stadium, and they are hoping it continues.

"Each and every Tennessee fan that enters the gates of Neyland Stadium plays a critical role in making our gameday atmosphere a true home-field advantage. I get chills thinking back to the first half of our game against Georgia two weeks ago. That is how Neyland is supposed to feel," said Fulmer.

“We have played three really physical games against good opponents in a row. We have to get ready to play another one. Neyland (Stadium) has been really an electric atmosphere this whole seaso," said Pruitt.."I know it will be again Saturday and it will be a huge advantage for us. We are excited about the opportunity to come back and play at home in front of a great crowd.”

Tennessee gets its first SEC win of the year against Mississippi State Tennessee quarterback Brian Maurer (18) throws to a receiver in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) Mississippi State wide receiver Osirus Mitchell (5) runs for yardage as he's hit by Tennessee defensive back Bryce Thompson (20) and defensive back Nigel Warrior (18) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) Tennessee running back Tim Jordan (9) dives into the end zone for a touchdown as he's hit by Mississippi State safety C.J. Morgan (29) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt yells at an official during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) Mississippi State cornerback Cameron Dantzler (3) intercepts a pass intended for Tennessee wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) Mississippi State offensive lineman Greg Eiland (55) tackles Tennessee defensive back Trevon Flowers (25) after Flowers intercepted a pass in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) Tennessee defensive back Trevon Flowers (25) returns an interception in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) Mississippi State wide receiver Osirus Mitchell (5) is tackled by Tennessee defensive back Bryce Thompson (20) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) Mississippi State quarterback Tommy Stevens (7) throws to a receiver in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) Tennessee place kicker Brent Cimaglia (42) kicks a field goal to end the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State as Joe Doyle holds (47) holds, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) Tennessee defensive back Kenneth George Jr. (41) celebrates with defensive backs Trevon Flowers (25) and Nigel Warrior (18) after intercepting pass in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

The Vols have been struggling this season but while attendance has been down in Neyland Stadium, the crowd, still numbering more than the full capacity of many college and pro football stadiums, has been loud and supportive of the home team.

The Vols lost to Georgia State and BYU at home to start the season before getting a win against UT Chattanooga. They lost on the road at Florida then at home to Geogia before getting the first SEC win against Miss. State, also at home.

There are tickets still available for all those home games.

"I'm calling on Vol Nation to show up and respond to the effort you've seen from our team in recent weeks. Your passionate support fuels and inspires our team—I can't overstate the importance of the role you play," Fulmer said.

