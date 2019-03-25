KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Runners in the 2019 Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon will finish at a brand new finish line this year.

Marathon weekends is set for March 30-31, with the 5K and Covenant Kids Run on Saturday and the marathon and half-marathon on Sunday.

This year, the race will start and finish in World's Fair Park. It previously finished on the 50-yard line of Neyland Stadium, but that changed this year because UT was expecting Neyland Stadium to be in the midst of renovations, though that has since been postponed.

The marathon starts at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 31, 2019.

Marathon participants must be 18 years of age or older. Marathon participants must be able to complete the course, whether running or walking, in 7 hours. The course will be rolled up in a 16 minute/mile pace. The finish line will remain open for 7 hours. There is no separate start time for walkers.

“Most of the changes affect the second half of the marathon route, but we still visit all the scenic, iconic Knoxville neighborhoods that make this race special. Of course, all races this year will enjoy a new finish line in World’s Fair Park with a festive after party on the lawn with music, food trucks, beer and more," Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon Race Director Jason Altman said.

On course, there will be plenty of portable toilets.

They will be near (but not right next to) every water station.

There will be 5 at each of the first 6 water stations, 4 at each of the next 9 water stations, and 2 at each of the remaining 3 water stations on course. There will also be plenty available at the start, both on the concourse in front of the Knoxville Convention Center and on the plaza terrace level of the KCC.

Road Closures

The Clinch Avenue Viaduct serves as the start for all races and will be closed to traffic starting at 2 p.m. Saturday until 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Parking will be prohibited on Clinch Avenue between 11th and 16th streets, and vehicles parked on the street will be towed Saturday evening.

On Saturday, the Covenant Kids Run starts at 5:30 p.m., necessitating closures of 11th Street and World’s Fair Park Drive in front of the former Candy Factory building and Knoxville Museum of Art, and periodic closures of Clinch and White avenues between 11th and 13th streets and a small portion of 13th Street between Clinch and White avenues during the run.

The 5K starts at 7 p.m. on Saturday with closures at Clinch Avenue between World’s Fair Park and 16th Street, portions of Volunteer Boulevard, Peyton Manning Pass, Phillip Fulmer Way and James Agee Street until about 8:30 p.m.

On Sunday morning, the marathon will require staggered road closures from 7:20 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. throughout downtown Knoxville and the following neighborhoods: Fort Sanders, Sequoyah Hills, Fourth & Gill, Parkridge, Island Home and Old Sevier.

Motorists who need to reach Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center and East Tennessee Children’s Hospital on Sunday morning should take Alcoa Highway to the Cumberland Avenue/Kingston Pike exit and enter the Fort Sanders area via 20th Street. Please look for directional signage along this route.

Not running? No worries.

If you don't want to run, remember you can still be part of the marathon experience by cheering the runners on along the route. WBIR will also televise the entire marathon on race day.

Dave Landeo & The Sol Beats will perform on the stage. Dave and Knoxville musicians Joe Thompson (sax), Michael Hulsey (trumpet), Vic Ilagan (drums) & Vince Ilagan (bass) will be performing on stage at the Festival Lawn at the World’s Fair Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.

The band performs a mixture of dance tunes, high energy rock, and soul-pop covers and originals. It’ll be a big after-race celebration for all the runners, family & friends. Free and open to the public.

At this year’s event, Calhoun’s Restaurant will be serving up beer from their world famous microbrewery, Smoky Mountain Brewery. They will serve beer on Saturday after the 5K (7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.) and again on Sunday (10 a.m. – 3 p.m.). Each registered participant, 21 and older, will receive a ticket for one complimentary beer. Calhoun’s will also be selling beer for family members, spectators, or participants wanting a second beer. Participants under the age of 21 will not receive a beer ticket.

Food Trucks will be out on both Saturday, March 30, and Sunday, March 31, including three of Knoxville’s favorites – Forks on the Road, Penne For Your Thoughts, and CJ’s Tacos. They’ll be selling food to spectators, family members, or participants who are looking for more than the provided post-race food that comes with your entry.

