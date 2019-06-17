KNOXVILLE, Tenn — You may have seen Post Malone's amazing Dolly Parton outfit from Bonnaroo and spent the rest of the weekend scouring the internet to find out where you can snag such a treasure.
Sorry to say, you can't buy his outfit, but don't worry, there is still plenty of other Dolly memorabilia out there.
RELATED: Post Malone sports Dolly-inspired outfit during Bonnaroo performance
We found seven of the most unique options available.
1. If Dolly is the light of your life, this candle is for you. She looks like East Tennessee's own patron saint. You can buy it at Rala in Downtown Knoxville for about $20.
2. This mosaic Dolly Parton shower curtain is what you need to brighten up any bathroom as you "jump in the shower and your blood starts pumpin'." It will cost you $103 on Etsy.
3. We heard the country music star is also a great cook so this Dolly apron is perfect for anyone wondering "what would dolly do" in the kitchen. It's just over $8 on Amazon.
4. We don't really know what Dolly smells like, but we bet it's nothing short of sweet. For only $7.95 on Etsy, you can buy a Dolly air freshener for your car.
5. The skateboard of many colors that, yes, includes Dolly's face. But the sweet ride will cost you. It's $250 at Rala.
6. Bonjour, y'all! This "Parton My French" mug is on sale for $17 at Nothing Too Fancy in Downtown Knoxville.
7. Because it's never too early to start listening to Dolly. This onesie is perfect for the youngest Parton fans. It's about $20 at Rala.
MORE DOLLY NEWS:
RELATED: Dolly, Ronnie Milsap team up in bittersweet animated video for 'Smoky Mountain Rain'
RELATED: I watched Dolly's new dinner show and now I want to be a pirate
RELATED: Dolly Parton opened up to The New York Times about 'Wildwood Grove', her favorite snacks, and why she wears makeup to bed
RELATED: This is hardly breaking news, but look how angelic Dolly Parton is in this photo
RELATED: Nashville restaurant pays homage to Dolly Parton in burger form
RELATED: Dolly Parton, IMG partner to launch lifestyle brand
RELATED: FBI Knoxville honors Dolly Parton and Dollywood Foundation for wildfire recovery work
RELATED: Downtown Dolly! Strong Alley mural brings Dolly Parton's likeness to Market Square area
RELATED: Tennessee honors Dolly Parton as one of its 'most beloved and accomplished daughters'
RELATED: Dolly Parton says there's no time for vacation, she's still working 9 to 5, and then some!